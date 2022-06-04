Betway Bets of the Day — June 3
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Edmonton Oilers at Colorado Avalanche
Jun 2, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl (29) warms up before the game against the Colorado Avalanche in game two of the Western Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Leon Draisaitl to score 2+ points. This line sits at -110.

The Colorado Avalanche completely shut down the Edmonton Oilers attack in game two of the Western Conference Finals in a game where they didn’t allow a single goal. A tall task, no doubt, but one I don’t think they can keep up forever.

Edmonton’s offence is as potent as they come and tonight, with the Oilers playing at home, I see them coming back out strong. Namely Leon Draisaitl, who we get at almost even money to put up 2+ points.

He’s been a dynamic threat all playoffs long, despite playing with an ankle injury. The Oilers have the matchup advantage tonight so look for them to take advantage of that.

