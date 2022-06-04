Betway Bets of the Day — June 3

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Leon Draisaitl to score 2+ points. This line sits at -110.

The Colorado Avalanche completely shut down the Edmonton Oilers attack in game two of the Western Conference Finals in a game where they didn’t allow a single goal. A tall task, no doubt, but one I don’t think they can keep up forever.

Edmonton’s offence is as potent as they come and tonight, with the Oilers playing at home, I see them coming back out strong. Namely Leon Draisaitl, who we get at almost even money to put up 2+ points.

He’s been a dynamic threat all playoffs long, despite playing with an ankle injury. The Oilers have the matchup advantage tonight so look for them to take advantage of that.