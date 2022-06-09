Betway Bets of the Day — June 8

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking Ondrej Palat to score 1+ point. This line sits at -118.

How about those Lightning? They have come back in a big way in games three and four and have the New York Rangers. He’s up to 13 points in 15 games this year in the playoffs and had a massive three-point performance in game four.

I really like the number here for Palat, who has points in three of four games against the Rangers.

Tampa looks tasty as -125 on the moneyline too, but I worry about a huge performance from Igor Shesterkin on home ice at MSG.