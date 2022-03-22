Betway Bets of the Day — March 22, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking the Pittsburgh Penguins -15 against the Columbus Blue Jacket. This line sits at -40.

While the Pittsburgh Penguins have largely struggled to the spread at home this year going 12-18 returning -5.35u, this is a great spot for them tonight. They go up against Joonas Korpisalo, who has been abysmal at best this year. He’s allowing 4.1 GAA and has allowed a staggering 11 goals against in his last three games.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, beefed up their offence picking up Rickard Rakell Monday. On top of that, they’re 3-2 to the home spread in their last five returning +2u.

Let’s see if they can cover tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Roman Josi o3.5 shots at +120.

This over has hit in four of Josi’s last five games and in seven of his last 10 games. He’s been on an absolute heater through that stretch scoring an astonishing 24 points, all the while firing 4.1 shots on goal per game.

While the Kings are a stout defensive team, Josi is just far too hot right now.

Season record: 30-36-3 (-4.68u)