Betway Bets of the Day — March 27, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Boy oh boy, did the over smash yesterday between the Oilers-Flames. I was a bit cautious about it, but that one paid off nicely at even money. We got a push on the Devils’ team total and we’re going back to that well tonight.

Today, our first bet will be taking o3.5 goals on the New Jersey Devils team total. This line sits at -115.

Much like our reasoning last night, the Devils are doing one heckuva job at scoring goals. In their last 10 games, they’re 6-4 to the over on their team total returning +1.7u.

No matter how much better the Habs have looked under Martin St. Louis, they’re still a team giving up 3.25 goals against per game and they’re likely going with Sam Montembault in net, who has a .894 save percentage and a 3.71 GAA.

I like this spot again for the Devils.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the Florida Panthers moneyline against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This line sits at +105.

The Panthers on the moneyline at plus money? Sign me up. The Panthers continue to be one of the best teams in the league and look even better with Claude Giroux upfront.

Florida has also been strong on the road as of late. In their last 10 on the road, they’re 8-2 to the moneyline returning +3.75u. That small return, however, is due to them typically being heavy favourites against their opponents.

Petr Mrazek is in net for the Leafs tonight and they’ve suffered some devastating losses on home ice. Despite being 6-4 to the home moneyline in their last 10, they’re returned -5.75u.

Season record: 34-39-3 (-3.36u)