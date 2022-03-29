Betway Bets of the Day — March 28, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking o6 goals between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the New York Islanders. This line sits at -105.

Both teams are rolling in after stretches that are seeing lots of overs. In their last 10 games at hom9e, the Blue Jackets are 8-1-1 to the over returning +6.65u over that time. On the year, too, they’ve been far and away the best team to the over in the league going 41-19-5 returning a staggering +19.75u — six units higher than any other teams over return.

The Islanders, meanwhile, have become a sneaky over team as of late. Known for being one of the staunchest defensive clubs in the league, they’ve been hitting the over quite often recently. In their last 10 on the road, they’re 7-3 to the over returning +3.85u.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Sam Bennett o2.5 shots on goal against the Montreal Canadiens. This line sits at -150.

Bennett has been a shot-taking machine this year firing 183 shots on goal in 55 games played. While he’s cooled off a bit to this prop as of late hitting it in only three of his last 10, this is a spot I like for him. In a New Years Day game against the Habs, Bennett took 10 shots on goal and scored two goals.

The matchup is quite favourable as in Montreal’s last 25 games, they’ve given up 32.12 shots against per hour and in their last 10, they’ve given up 34.3 shots against per hour.

On the contraire, the Panthers are virtually the opposite. In their last 25 games they’ve fired a league high 37.12 shots on goal per hour and in their last 10, they’ve taken 36.13.

Season record: 35-41-3 (-4.36u)