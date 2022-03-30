Betway Bets of the Day — March 29, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our first bet will be taking the New York Rangers on the moneyline against the Detroit Red Wings. This line sits at -140.

Has there been a team struggling as much as the Detroit Red Wings as of late? They got embarrassed last week by the Pittsburgh Penguins allowing 11 goals for the first time in the salary cap era. They’re 3-5-2 in the month of March being outscored 4.8 to 2.5 on average.

While the Rangers are going with Alexandar Georgiev in net, I still like this spot here for a much stronger Rangers team. This line could be much higher if Shesterkin was in goal, so I think the value is already baked into that line.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Connor McDavid to score 2+ points. This line sits at -110.

In the biggest moments, the best players show up to play. There’s no better offensive player in the NHL than Connor McDavid and that’s apparent now more than ever. He’s been on a tear this year once again scoring 98 points in 66 games.

His 1.48 points per game is among the highest marks of his career, and as of late he’s been on another level. He’s got 19 points in his last 10 games and has hit this prop in eight of those games.

Only two points back of the 100-point mark for the fifth time in his career, the Oilers take on the LA Kings in a game that could tie them for second in the Pacific.

Season record: 37-41-4 (-2.74u)