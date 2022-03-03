Betway Bets of the Day — March 3, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Is it Fade Zach SZN? Who knows. But for the first time this year, we’re down units overall. It’s been a big regression in a negative direction, but betting on the NHL is so fickle in the first place.

Onward!

Tonight, our first bet will be taking the Vegas Golden Knights on the moneyline in a home pick’em with the Boston Bruins. This line currently sits at -105.

The Golden Knights got a big boost back last night with the return of Robin Lehner in net, who helped lead the way to a 3-1 victory against San Jose on Tuesday. Look for him to get the start at home against the B’s.

Boston has been strong as of late, but lost Monday to the Anaheim Ducks. They’ve been average on the road as of late, too, going 5-5 in their last ten. The B’s have struggled to score on the road this year too, hitting the under on their team total in just 16 of 27 games.

Should we get risky? Let’s get risky. We’re going to parlay the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames both on the -1.5 puck line at +164.

Both teams are heavy favourites tonight both at -160 on their own puck lines. So why not grab them together? They’ve both been offensive juggernauts this season and their home puck line record is favourable.

Florida has gone 15-13 to the spread at home returning +6.3u, the second-best rate. The Flames, meanwhile, have gone 11-11 to the spread at home returning +2.6u, the sixth-best rate in the league.

Season record: 20-21-1 (-.63u)