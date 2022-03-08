Betway Bets of the Day — March 8, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Tonight, our first bet will be taking the Florida Panthers -1.5 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. This line currently sits at a significant +195.

This one has some inherent risk built into the spread, but it’s a bet I like for a number of reasons.

The Panthers have been red hot to the spread on the road in their last 10 games going 7-3 returning +5.5u and their offence keeps rolling, too. In their last 10 overall, they’ve hit the over on their team total seven times.

Pittsburgh, meanwhile, have struggled to the spread at home all year and as been downright awful as of late. In their last 10 home games, they’ve gone 2-8 to the spread and 0-5 in their last five.

On top of that, while Tristan Jarry is the better goaltender, he’s had a tough stretch here. In his last five games, he’s allowed 14 goals and has an .889 save percentage.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Jesper Bratt o2.5 shots at -118. This line sits at even money.

Bratt has been firing at will this year and especially as of late. In his last 10 games, he’s fired 29 shots on net hitting the over on this prop in six games.

If the Devils want to be involved in this game, they’re going to need to match the Avalanche’s uptempo game. I like Bratt to be a driver of that tonight.

Season record: 23-25-1 (-2.2u)