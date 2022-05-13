Betway Bets of the Day — May 13

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Florida Panthers and o5.5 goals. This line sits at even money.

The Panthers have begun to find their game, and tonight I think they’ll be able to close out the series against the Washington Capitals. They’ve won back-to-back games, albeit their game four win being in overtime, having to mount comebacks in both affairs.

There’s some concern for the Panthers tonight as Carter Verhaeghe could be out of the lineup, but Florida’s depth should be able to fill the void.

Our second bet of the day will be taking the Calgary Flames on the moneyline. This line sits at -160.

Slowly but surely, the Flames have begun to find their legs in this series and are coming off 4-1 and 3-1 victories. They’re back in Dallas tonight with a 3-2 series lead looking to close it out.

Calgary’s been the better team in this series so far and after a slow start, they should be able to close it out tonight. When adjusting for score and venue at 5×5, Calgary’s controlled the shot attempts, goal share, expected goal share and the scoring chances share and that should continue tonight.