Betway Bets of the Day — May 14

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking the Carolina Hurricanes on the moneyline. This line sits at -140.

This series has been an absolute slogfest with both teams only winning games on home ice. With game seven set to take place in Carolina, that definitely is influencing this play.

But truth be told, the Hurricanes have had the Bruins’ number all year. They went 3-0 against them in the regular season outscoring the B’s by an astonishing 16-1. Come playoffs, the Canes have scored 21-18 in, to Boston’s credit, some tighter games.

Up and down the lineup, I think the Hurricanes are the deeper team and I expect that to pay off for them tonight. Antti Raanta has showed well

Our second bet of the day will be taking Anthony Cirelli to score a point against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This line sits at +125.

It’s been a quiet series for Cirelli scoring just one point in six games, but he’s a player who in the past has shown up in big games. In the six playoff game sixes and sevens since 2020, Cirelli has scored three goals and five points showing up when it really matters.

The lone point Cirelli has had these playoffs was an unassisted shorthanded goal in game six.

He’s a been a strong player this year for the Lightning with 43 points in 76 regular-season games, and this feels like a game where he could shine.

Our third bet of the day will be taking Connor McDavid to score o1.5 points. This line sits at -134.

The books have finally started to remember how good McDavid is. We got this line at -110 in the Oilers’ game six matchup, and it hit with ease.

Tonight we’re going back to the well riding this point total. McDavid has been on another level in these playoffs and games five and six against the LA Kings have been some of the best of his entire career.

The Oilers will be relying on him to have a massive game tonight, and I think he’s ready to answer the bell.