Betway Bets of the Day — May 19

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day as presented by NHLRumors.com.

Today, our bet of the day will be taking both teams to score in the first period between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. This line sits at +140.

Game one between these two clubs was tighter than most expected, until, that is, the Lightning opened things up in the third frame. Early on, Anthony Duclair made it a 1-0 game in the first, but the Lightning had accounted for .57 expected goals in the first themselves.

Truth be told, the Panthers dominated that opening frame and I can see Tampa Bay wanting to come out with a strong start in the first. Expect both teams to be rolling early.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Ryan O’Reilly o2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -106.

Simply put, ROR is the engine that drives that St. Louis Blues team. He’s been dynamic for them for years and has hit this shot prop in five of his seven games this postseason.

If the Blues have any hope of staying alive in this series, O’Reilly will need to continue to drive offence.