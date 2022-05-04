Betway Bets of the Day – May 4th

Welcome back to the Betway Bet of the Day presented by NHLRumours.com.

Our first pick of the day is the Carolina Hurricanes on the moneyline versus the Boston Bruins, which pays at -120.

Carolina had a dominant performance in game one beating the Bruins 5-1.

People seem to be undervaluing Antti Raanta a bit too. In his last five games he has a 0.924 save percentage.

Boston has also only scored twice against the Hurricanes this season.

Our second pick is the Minnesota Wild on the moneyline versus the St Louis Blues at -140.

I am expecting a big bounce back game from the Wild tonight, who have been good on home ice all season long going 31-8-2.

Since joining the Wild, Marc-Andre Fleury hasn’t lost back-to-back games.