Betway Bets of the Day – May 5

Welcome back to the Betway Bet of the Day presented by NHLRumours.com.

Our first pick of the day is the New York Rangers in regulation over the Pittsburgh Penguins, which pays out at -105.

The Penguins are starting their third string goaltender tonight Loui Domingue which should be a clear advantage for the Rangers.

The Rangers are turning to Igor Shesterkin who hasn’t lost back-to-back home starts all season.

Our second pick of the day is the Colorado Avalanche to win the first period over the Nashville Predators, which pays out at -105 too.

The Avalanche dominated the Predators in the first period of game one scoring five goals.

I expect a similar start tonight with the Predators starting Connor Ingram between the pipes.