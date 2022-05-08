Betway Bets of the Day — May 8

Welcome back to the Betway Bet of the Day presented by NHLRumours.com.

For our first pick of the day, we are going back with the Tampa Bay Lightning on the moneyline in game four versus the Toronto Maple Leafs, which pays out at -125.

Since getting swept by Columbus in 2019, the Lightning at 16-0 after losing a game in the playoffs.

Our second bet is the Edmonton Oilers to win in regulation at -105 against the LA Kings.

The Oilers have dominated the Kings in the last two games outscoring them 14 to 2.

They’ve taken control of the series and are riding high in the confidence department.