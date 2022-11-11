Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 11, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

In our first bet of the day, we’ll be taking the Tampa Bay Lightning Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at +170.

In this Eastern Conference matchup, the Tampa Bay Lightning will be up against a still-banged-up Washington Capitals team. Having eight projected skaters scheduled to miss tonight due to injury, the Capitals find themselves outmatched against the Lightning.

Tampa Bay will turn to Nikita Kucherov to lead the charge tonight, as he comes into tonight with 21 points in 13 games played this season. The +170 line is too good to overlook tonight for a Tampa team who is healthier, playing better hockey and will have an extra day of rest compared to Washington.

In our second bet of the day, we’ll be taking John Tavares o2.5 Shots On Goal. This line sits at -167.

In his last ten games, Tavares has achieved o2.5 shots-on-goal in eight of those matchups. In that span, he is averaging 3.9 shots per game.

The Penguins will be the team defending the Maple Leafs Captain tonight, but they are allowing an average of 34.1 shots per game, which ranks 26th best in the league. Tavares has succeeded in putting the puck on net against this Penguins team, as he averages just over 3 shots per game in 57 career matchups.

Record: 6-12-0

