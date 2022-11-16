Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 16, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the night is Edmonton Oilers To Win (Money Line), o6.5 Total Goals and Leon Draisaitl To Score A Goal. This line sits at +375.

The Edmonton Oilers are fresh off a three-day break and are back on home ice against the Los Angeles Kings tonight. The Kings have been unable to secure a victory against a Pacific division opponent, with them being 0-3. The expectation is for both teams to light the lamp numerous times this evening, as both teams sit in the league’s top half in Goals scored per game. In addition to each team’s high goal output, their allowance of goals makes the o6.5 Total Goals attainable. The Oilers enter tonight, allowing an average of 3.63 Goals-per game (29th worst in the NHL), and the Kings allow 3.5 Goals-per game (23rd worst in the NHL).

Leon Draisaitl has continually contributed on offence again this season for the Edmonton Oilers. Draisaitl enters this Pacific Division matchup with 9 Goals in 16 Games Played, but he has not been able to find the back of the net in back-to-back games. Although the Oilers forward has not scored in two straight, Draisaitl has not gone more than two games without a goal this season.

Record: 8-14-0

