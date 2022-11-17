Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 17, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet is Colorado Avalanche To Win (Money Line). This line sits at +105.

The reigning Stanley Cup Champions head to Carolina to take on a Hurricanes team for the second time already this season. In the matchup with these teams last week, the Avalanche secured a 4-1 victory. In addition to having the upper hand last week, Colorado has been the better hockey team over the previous ten games. The Avs’ are averaging 3.3 Goals scored while only giving up an impressive 2.3 goals per game. While the Hurricanes are slightly worse in both aspects, averaging 2.8 Goals scored and allowing 2.6 Goals-per game.

These organizations have faced off against each other in 151 games throughout the league’s history. The Avalanche have that history on their side tonight, as they are leading the all-time series with a record of 78-49-24.

Our second bet of the day is Washington Capitals to Win (Money Line). This line sits at -110.

The Capitals will be taking on the St.Louis Blues, who have been busy as of late. The Blues will be lacing up the skates for their fourth game in the last six days. St.Louis is also playing in the second game of a back-to-back, in which they have to travel from Chicago to St.Louis for the game tonight.

This will be the third time this season that the Blues will be playing in consecutive days, and their record on the second game of their back-to-back is 0-2. The expectation is that the fatigue of this Blues team won’t be able to contain Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals.

Our third bet of the day is Jack Eichel 03.5 Shots On Goal. This line sits at -150.

Eichel finds himself in a favourable matchup tonight, as he’ll be lined up against a struggling defensive team. The Coyotes currently allow an average of 34.5 Shots On Goal per game, which ranks 28th in the NHL. Their entire defence is in shambles, as they are also ranked 29th in the league in Goals Allowed per game (3.6).

The Golden Knights leading goalscorer will have plenty of opportunities to put the puck on net against the Coyotes as they continue to struggle in their own zone. Eichel has also hit o3.5 Shots On Goal in four of his last six games.

Record: 10-15-0

