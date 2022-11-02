Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 2, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

In our only bet of the day, we’ll be taking the Pittsburgh Penguins to have 34+ Shots on Goal. This line sits at -125.

The Penguins come into this game ranked fourth in the league in Shots on Goal per game (37.3). After blowing a three-goal lead last night against Boston, the Penguins travel to Buffalo for the second game of their back-to-back. The Sabres team has been exceeding expectations in terms of their record (6-3-0), but they still tend to allow a considerable amount of shots on their goaltender.

Throughout the first nine games to start the campaign for the Sabres, they are ranked in the bottom half of the league in Shots on Goal allowed. The expectation is for the Penguins to come in with a sense of urgency to avoid dropping six straight games for the first time since the 2020 season.

Record: 0-5-0