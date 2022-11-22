Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 22, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our only bet of the day is Alex Tuch o2.5 Shots On Goal. This line sits at -110.

Tuch has been able to find shooting lanes as of late, hitting o2.5 shots on goal in two of his last three games. During that span, Tuch has averaged 2.67 shots per game. The Sabres’ forward will be on the road against the Montreal Canadiens, who allow a high amount of shots per game.

The Canadiens are currently ranked twenty-first in the league in shots on goal allowed, giving up an average of 33.2 shots per game. That season-long average has carried over the last three games for Montreal, as they have allowed 32.3 shots to find their goaltender over the previous three games.

Record: 12-18-1

