Betway Bets of the Day – Nov 30, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet is the Toronto Maples Leafs Puck Line (-1.5). This line sits at -130.

The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering tonight with a four-game winning streak and a record of 7-1-2 in their last ten. Toronto will look to continue their recent hot streak on home ice tonight against the San Jose Sharks. Being at home has translated to success for this Maple Leafs team, as they hold a home record of 7-2-3 this season.

San Jose is coming off a game last night and are now in the second part of their scheduled back-to-back. On four occasions this season, the Sharks have had games on consecutive days and they have yet to accomplish wins on both nights.

Our second bet of the day is the Edmonton Oilers Money Line & Connor McDavid To Score 2+ Points. This line sits at +110.

Coming off an electric overtime win on Monday, the Edmonton Oilers travel to Chicago to face off against a struggling Blackhawks team who have dropped seven straight. Momentum is in the Oilers’ favour after earning two comeback games in a row. These teams met back in October, and the Oilers were able to secure a 6-5 victory.

Connor McDavid is leading the NHL in points and is up against one of the worst defensive teams in the league. That combination usually leads to a typical night from 97. The Blackhawks are twenty-ninth in Goals allowed per game (3.62) and struggle on the penalty kill as they have the twenty-sixth-ranked unit. McDavid should find a way onto the scoresheet multiple times tonight, both on five on five and the Powerplay.

Record: 19-20-1

