Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 13, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.



Our first bet of the day will be taking Jake Guentzel to take o3.5 shots on goal. This line sits +100.

We’re going to be riding some shot props early in the year here and this is another I like. Guentzel averaged 3.47 shots on goal per game last season as a high-volume shooter, and I expect that to continue this season. In the playoffs, his shots per game rose to 5.57.

The Coyotes last year gave up the most shots against per hour in the entire NHL, while the Penguins took the sixth most shots on goal per hour.

Guentzel plays on the top line and gets tons of powerplay time. Look for him to be firing the puck tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking another shot prop: Reilly Smith to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +110.

Vegas will take on the Chicago Blackhawks tonight — a club that just faced 35 shots against in a 5-2 loss to the Avalanche last night. They could be a bit tired tonight.

Smith, meanwhile, had a solid first game of the season firing six shots on goal. Chicago gave up tons of shots against last year, and this year they’re in a full on tank.

Our third bet of the day will be a .5 unit play taking Jack Hughes to score and the New Jersey Devils moneyline. This line sits at +265.

I’m feeling good to start the year, and willing to take a .5 unit risk on this bet. Hughes is expected to have a huge season for the New Jersey Devils and is a candidate to score 100 points when it’s all said and done.

While Hughes has yet to score against the Flyers in his young career, I like this spot tonight. It’s going to be a long year in Philly and I don’t see their season starting off on the right foot tonight.

Record: 4-0-0 (+3.63u)