Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 17, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

After a hot start, we went 0-2 last Friday. We’ve had a few days to collect ourselves, so let’s dive back into a busy Monday slate.

Our first bet of the day will be taking a juicy #betyourway bet: the Toronto Maple Leafs to win, over 6.5 goals and Auston Matthews to score a goal. This line sits +175.

A little juice on this one, but Matthews has been firing at will to start the year. Now three games into the season, he’s taken 17 shots on goal averaging 5.66 per game.

On the over, nobody doubts the Leafs’ ability to produce offence, but they’re also running Erik Kallgren in net. It’s his first game of the year tonight with Matt Murray heading to the LTIR, and now, Kallgren get’s his first start of the year. He drew into 14 games last year posting an 8-4-1 record, a .888 save percentage and a 3.31 GAA. The Coyotes should be able to get a few past him.

Our second bet of the day will be the Boston Bruins on the moneyline. This line sits at +105.

Both teams are off to 2-0 starts to begin their years, but I like the Bruins here as home dogs. They’re facing tons of injuries with Brad Marchand, Charlie McAvoy, Matt Grzelcyk and Brandon Carlo are all on the injured reserve.

Despite that, they’ve controlled 61.22 percent of the expected goal share at 5×5 — the fifth-best number of the league.

Record: 6-3-0 (+3.04u)