Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 19, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day will be taking the St. Louis Blues on the moneyline. This line sits -134.

The St. Louis Blues are in a nice spot tonight against the Seattle Kraken. The two clubs played three times last with the Blues winning all three games. They outscored Seattle 11-2, and the odds on this game feel a little low to me.

Seattle’s improved this year, but they’re still 1-2-1 and are allowing 3.98 goals against per hour — the ninth-worst rate in the league.

The Blues will have fresh legs playing in their second game of the year, so look for them to come out big tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Blake Wheeler to score a point against the Colorado Avalanche. This line sits at -125.

It was a tough off-season for Wheeler who was stripped of his captaincy amid tumultuous times in Winnipeg. This is a great spot for him tonight against an organization he’s dominated against his whole career.

In 38 career games, Wheeler has scored 20 goals and 52 points. We’re getting -125 odds on him to score a point, even with him averaging 1.36 over his career.

Let’s look for a good night from Wheeler.

Record: 7-6-0 (+1.09u)