Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 25, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day will be taking Johnny Gaudreau o2.5 shots This line sits at -105.

I’d like to see this line a little more in the +120 range given Gaudreau has hit this prop in just two of seven games this year, but I understand why this line is where it is.

His Blue Jackets take on the lowly Arizona Coyotes tonight — a team giving a staggering 37.2 shots against per hour. Even with Gaudreau firing 3.29 shots on goal per game this year, this is a spot where I think he should be able to hit the over with ease.

Our second bet of the day will be taking a Oliver Bjorkstrand to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -150.

If you want to talk about a low over/under, look no further than this prop for Oliver Bjorkstrand. He’s been off to a great start with the Seattle Kraken and is averaging 4.29 shots on goal per game — far and away a career-best — and we’re able to get this line at just 2.5 SOG.

This is a spot I love tonight with the Kraken taking on a Buffalo Sabres team that’s allowed 38.8 shots against per hour this season, the second worst rate in the league.

Record: 15-9-0 (+5.92u)