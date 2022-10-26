Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 26, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day will be taking Leon Draisaitl to take over 2.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +115.

Plus odds for one of the best shooters in the NHL? I’ll take that any day of the week. Draisaitl’s been averaging 3.5 shots on goal so far this season hitting this prop in three of six games.

Last weekend these two teams met and Draisaitl ended the game with three shots, but I like this spot for him tonight. The Blues are missing Brandon Saad from their lineup and thus been forced to re-jig their lineup.

Look for Draisaitl to come out firing tonight.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Steven Stamkos to take over 3.5 shots on goal. This line sits at even money (+100) and is a 2-unit play for me.

Stamkos has had a great start to his season scoring seven goals and nine points in seven games. He’s firing the puck more than ever averaging 3.29 shots on goal per game, and Stamkos

The Lightning are taking on an Anaheim Ducks team that allows a league-worst 40.5 shots on goal per hour, so this is a great spot for Stamkos to stay hot.

Record: 16-10-0 (+5.87u)