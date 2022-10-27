Betway Bets of the Day — Oct 27, 2022

Welcome back to the Betway Bets of the Day! All bets are for one unit unless otherwise noted.

Our first bet of the day will be taking David Pastrnak to take o3.5 shots on goal. This line sits at -118.

Pastrnak is one of the league’s highest-volume shooters firing 40 shots on net in seven games this season. He’s averaging a staggering 5.71 shots on goal per game this year and his Bruins are taking on a Detroit Red Wings team giving up 34.17 shots against per hour, the 5th worst rate in the league.

This prop has hit in six of seven games this year for Pastrnak with him taking five or more shots on goal in each game. Look for him to cash tonight in a solid spot.

Our second bet of the day will be taking Alex DeBrincat to take over 3.5 shots on goal. This line sits at +115.

DeBrincat leads the Senators in shots on goal this year firing 28 on net in six games. He’s averaging 4.67 shots on goal per game this year hitting the over in four of seven games.

The Sens take on the Minnesota Wild tonight, a club that struggled out of the gate going 2-3-1 record. They’re also leaky defensively this year, allowing 33.11 shots against per hour, the 8th worst rate in the league.

Record: 18-10-0 (+9.02u)