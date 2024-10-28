NHL Rumors: Chicago Blackhawks and Their Search for a Centerman

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: The Chicago Blackhawks are eyeing centers.

Jay Zawaski : “I have long loved the idea of using one/some of their many draft assets to find a mid-20 year old proven center. We’ll see.”

Ben Pope : "With Nazar not winning the 2C job and Kurashev not impressing there so far, it makes sense, although I doubt they'd be willing to sacrifice any prospects in a trade."

Ben Pope: " They have 11 first+second round picks already accumulated for the next three drafts, and the 50-contract limit is eventually going to come into play given the size of the prospect pool, so those picks could be more expendable. "

The Fourth Period: The Chicago Blackhawks may be keeping their eye out for a young center that could fit into their long-term plans.

Ryan Paton: “Calgary’s not the only club kind of eyeing that center position, though, as well. What about Chicago? Could they make a push for a pivot this season too?”

Pagnotta: “They need a 2 C. Kirby Dach would look really good on that team right about now, but he’s in Montreal. Can they buy, can they find someone like that? This is another team that would love to add somebody that fits the long-term core of this group. So keep an eye on Chicago as the season moves along.

Again, probably something more impactful happens in the offseason. That doesn’t mean Kyle Davidson, like Craig Conroy in Calgary, isn’t going to do his due diligence,

But you know (Andreas) Athanasiou, who has been in that two spot for now, hasn’t really gotten his linemates and Tyler Bertuzzi and, and Taylor Hall going just yet. He needs to get going as well.

They don’t have an internal solution yet. Even though they got some young kids in the system, they might end up being on the wing. So they’re going to keep, keep looking to see if they can add a piece, but add Chicago to the mix of teams that would love to add a 2 C in that mid, early to mid-20 range at some point over the next several months.”

