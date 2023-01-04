Connor Bedard’s World Junior Performance Will Have Teams Tanking Even More

There is a reason why teams value their first-round draft picks, especially when there is a generational talent at the head of the draft class. The 2023 NHL Draft is headlined by one guy – Connor Bedard.

Bedard is putting on a show at the 2023 World Junior Championship. There is a reason why NHL teams at the bottom of the standings are “tanking” for him. Though the NHL frowns upon this word considering what happened during the 1983-84 season leading up to the 1984 NHL Draft when the Pittsburgh Penguins and New Jersey Devils were tanking for Mario Lemieux.

Both teams made no bones about it too. And with the way some teams employed strategies beginning of the season, they knew this kid was going to be special. And he is not disappointed with his performance thus far.

Bedard leads the tournament with 21 points as a 17-year-old. He broke Eric Lindros‘s record for most points (31) by a Canadian with 33. In addition, Bedard broke Jordan Eberle‘s goals record (14) by a Canadian with 16 after scoring two goals against Slovakia in the quarterfinals. Not to mention, Bedard has the most points by a 17-year-old at this tournament passing Jaromir Jagr.

The talk of tanking around the bottom feeders accelerated after his highlight-reel goal in overtime to propel Canada to the semifinals.

Pierre LeBrun wrote in the Athletic and said later on TSN’s Insider Trading that based on Connor Bedard’s performance teams at the bottom of the standings are reevaluating what they do over the next couple of months.

“Yeah I would tell you is that Bedard’s unbelievable performance has fortified what a lof teams thought and those are teams at the bottom of the standings and that is this guy is going to be super special. If these teams were already going to move a player why not do it sooner rather than later? This way they fortify those draft lottery chances. Those are the conversations that will happen in short order.”

LeBrun reiterated it is one thing to want to make a trade it is another for the buyers to be able to make those trades considering the lack of cap space around the NHL.

While the bottom teams may want to move assets, can they find the partners to allow their tanking to accelerate? That is the big question that is happening now.

While not all performances at the World Juniors lead to success at the NHL level, Bedard has that next level that allows him to get compared to some of the greats and is labeled a generational talent.

“At this age, best prospect since Crosby,” said one long-time NHL team executive with a scouting background, who requested anonymity. “Elite skill is one element, but the ability to rise to the occasion is something that you rarely see. He has done it internationally and in the WHL. Seems to love a challenge to him personally or on a team level.”

Usually, it takes a year for us to see kids develop but with the 2022 World Juniors and 2023 World Juniors only months apart, Connor Bedard has improved so much from August to December/January that you can clearly see his game will translate to the next level.

That is why teams are tanking for him and why we could see trades happen before the March 3rd trade deadline.