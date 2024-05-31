David Pastrnak is Right Czechia Has To be in the 4 Nations Cup

What an incredible 2024 IIHF World Championships! The host nation, Czechia, won the Gold Medal in front of their home fans in Prague. Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal as David Kampf sealed the deal with an empty net goal to win the Gold Medal over Switzerland. The party was on, and it has not stopped.

The World Championships are always fun, but this year’s event had extra meaning, with the Four-Nations Cup coming in February 2025 and the Olympics with NHL participation in 2026.

After Czechia won the Gold Medal, David Pastrnak had some words that were echoed across the hockey world.

On his Instagram, he posted a picture with the trophy with the caption, “Maybe Four Nations Invite Now?”

Pastrnak is sending a message to the NHL and those who put this Four Nations Cup together that leaving out some of the best players in the world is not such a good idea. And he is not wrong. The best players must be there if we want an actual best-on-best International Hockey Tournament.

Czechia showed they can beat some of the best players and teams in the world and are only getting better. Look at what Czechia did in 1998, winning Olympic Gold in the first year of NHL participation in the Olympics.

The Four-Nations Cup will see four of the top countries in the world in regards of talent in USA, Canada, Finland, and Sweden do battle in a mini-tournament as an appetizer to the Olympics in 2026.

Czechia was not included in the initial quartet of teams, and Russia was not. However, Sweden and Finland would not have done this if Russia had been involved. However, why couldn’t this tournament be based on the IIHF Rankings?

Recall that when the World Cup of Hockey happened, Czechia was always involved and considered one of the world’s best six to eight hockey nations. Their win at the 2024 IIHF World Championships proves it.

David Pastrnak and every member of the Czechia team that won gold has the right to be upset. And this can be fixed. But we will have to wait for Pastrnak and Czechia to defend their title at the 2025 World Championships and then see them play at the 2026 Olympics.

One thing is for sure: Pastrnak is not wrong in his comments or posts. If this is a best-on-best hockey tournament, then Czechia has to be at the Four-Nations Cup.