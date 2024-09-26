Do the Detroit Red Wings Have to Make the Playoffs This Season?

Should Expectations be Playoffs for the Detroit Red Wings This Season?

Ken Daniels, the Detroit Red Wings’ play-by-play announcer, joined Steve Kouleas and Mick Kern on the Power Play on Sirius XM NHL Network Radio and was asked is the mindset of the team to make the playoffs this season and is that the benchmark for improvement.

Mick Kern: “What matters, Ken, is the playoffs, right? Detroit got as close as you can get without getting in tying with points for Washington. They weren’t impressive down the stretch, 5-3-2 but as you remember, that was kind of a snail race with everybody in the east. So what is the talking camp? I mean, you all, every team is talking playoffs right now, but when Detroit, I’m more interested in what their mindset is.”

Ken Daniels: “Well, I think, and Steve talked about it too, is to progress. And under the first two years of Derek Lalonde, they have, they’ve approved in points. But even if they approve in points this year, will it be enough? Is 91 where the Red Wings finished last year and they missed and blew some games down the stretch. Certainly also won some games down the stretch. So I guess it does all even out.

So they got to be a bit better, but he is 91 the benchmark to get in or is 96 or 97 and you see the improvement in New Jersey. Washington went on a run there with Lindgren last year, but I think the Capitals have improved. Ottawa should be approved with goaltending. So you just don’t know.

I think if you look at those teams who should be in the Eastern Conference, I really think it boils down to six teams, and Detroit is one of those, maybe six teams fighting for one playoff spot. Realistically, they want to break it down. And some may think that this is in, but really that’s what it comes down to. So they’re going to be hard pressed to get in, but things have to go right.

Hopefully, Dylan Larkin has a healthy season. They went 4-10 last year without Dylan Larkin. So, you know, you expect more from Raymond and DeBrincat. A full season of Patrick Kane, etc. So it’s going to be, again, six teams to get in.

They just want to see improvement to move along and get the kids going, and prospects may be coming here and there.”