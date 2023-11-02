Eastern Conference Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Wings, Islanders, Sens, Flyers, Devils, Lightning, and Leafs

Boston Bruins: Defenseman Matt Grzelcyk was placed on the LTIR and defenseman Jakub Lauko was put on the IR.

Heather Engel: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi was able to back up last night. He’d been out since October 21st.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri has been ramping it up in practice and coach Derek Lalonde said that he hopes to play some time next week.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was on the ice for practice.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Scott Mayfield could return to the lineup tonight. He was a full participant in practice yesterday. He’s missed their past seven games with a lower-body injury. He took a Rasmus Dahlin slap shot off the left ankle back on October 14th.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub practiced in a no-contact jersey but skated with Jake Sanderson and did some penalty killing reps.

Claire Hanna: Sens coach DJ Smith on Zub: “It’s just a matter of how he feels and his communication with the staff and then they’ll let me know. We all want him back but we also want him back healthy.”

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart left in the first period last night with a mid-body injury.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier continues to be evaluated according to GM Tom Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald doesn’t think Hischier will play on their four-game road trip but it’s still being discussed.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that they expect Tyler Motte to play on their road trip but he won’t be in the lineup tonight.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that defenseman Jake McCabe (groin) won’t play tonight and it’s “unlikely” that he will be able to return this weekend.

McCabe is expected to skate today.

Mark Masters: Keefe on McCabe: “Starting to move towards the day-to-day category”

David Alter of The Hockey News: Maple Leafs defenseman Conor Timmins has been skating on his own for the past few days but isn’t close to returning.

Coach Keefe on Timmins: “He seems to be doing well. He’s a ways away from playing,”

Timmins has been out since September 29th with a lower-body injury and has been listed as week-to-week.