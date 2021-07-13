NHL Rumors: Fallout From the Keith Trade From The Oilers Side of Things

Holland on the acquisition cost

Jonathan Willis: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland on retaining salary: “If we were getting Duncan Keith at $2.75 (million) the price would have been a lot higher than it was today.”

Keith on the trade

Ben Pope: Duncan Keith: “First off, I’d like to thank the Blackhawks organization…for allowing me to be on their team for the last 16 seasons. We had great seasons, a great run… Having said that, at this point in my career, being closer to my son Colton…was a huge thing for me.”

Ben Pope: Keith said that he only saw his son Colton once in a five-month span last season. After thinking about it he came to the realization that he didn’t want to do that again this season

Chris Johnston: Keith’s eight-year-old son lives in Penticton, B.C. and because of the border restrictions, he wasn’t really able to see him this season. He wanted to be closer to him.

What does the trade mean for Adam Larsson?

David Pagnotta: Will be interesting to see if the acquisition of Keith affects or stalls the Oilers re-signing Adam Larsson.

Keith does have a no-movement clause that follows him so unless he waives it for the expansion draft, the Oilers will need to protect him.

Will the Oilers wait until after the draft to finalize Larsson’s deal?

What about Oscar Klefbom?

Jim Matheson: With the Oilers trading for Duncan Keith, can presume that the Oilers and GM Ken Holland still have no firm read on if Oscar Klefbom will be able to play next season or not. Maybe he’s able to return next January, or maybe he won’t return at all.

Will the Oilers need to buy out some players now?

Jonathan Willis: The idea being floated out there that the Oilers need to buyout Mikko Koskinen is dumb.

Yes, the Oilers would save $1.5 million if they bought him out but if they put him in the AHL it would save them $1.125 and still have him around in case of injuries.

Jonathan Willis: Add that doesn’t think he’s a No. 3 goalie and that he’s a capable backup who gets into trouble when he’s a No. 1. He has value as a backup.

Jason Gregor: Buying out Koskinen would save them $3 million off the salary cap this season and a $1.5 million cap hit this year and next.

Jonathan Willis: The $1.5 million cap next year has to come into consideratoin if bought out.

Buyout vs. AHL this year is a $1.8 million sayings.

If the Oilers are looking for the biggest sayings for this year, then you buy out forward James Neal.

Jason Gregor: “I think buyout is always bad idea. Rare cases it helps, but most don’t. Buyout Neal is worse as you have more years of dead cap space. If you think team will be legit competitive in 2023/2024 and 2024/2025.”

Jason Gregor: If the Oilers are going to buyout someone this year, it should be Neal. Also not opposed to just burying him in the minors.