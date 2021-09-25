NHL Rumors: Free Agents, Brady Tkachuk, and the St. Louis Blues

NHL Free Agents for 2022 Could Be Quite Entertaining

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: As training camp continues, why not look ahead to the summer of 2022 already. There are several intriguing free agents out there who could and expect to become very rich.

One of them has to be Aleksander Barkov. Barkov tops many lists and rumors suggest already that a deal is at least in the framework stages. An expected AAV is anywhere from $10-11 million. The term would be eight years.

Bill Zito’s only problem is that he has to come up with an extension for Jonathan Huberdeau as well.

This includes Mika Zibanejad as well. The New York Rangers and Zibanejad appear to be working towards some sort of resolution. It involves a deal that might be around eight figures AAV when all is said and done. Expect another eight-year contract.

Even Patrice Bergeron is on the last year of his deal. Expect the multiple-time Selke Award winner to look around a bit next summer perhaps while waiting on a deal from Boston. He could sign a 35+ deal for one or even two years.

Johnny Gaudreau is another name on this list. He has been involved in near trades and has nearly been extended. Yet, the New Jersey native has not signed as of press time. He now does have a five-team NTC which kicked in earlier in the summer.

Just think, there are only ten months until free agency again. It does feel like yesterday.

Vladimir Tarasenko Explains Little Of Summer Craziness

Jim Thomas of St. Louis Post-Dispatch: The first few days of training camp have almost been like a mea culpa for Vladimir Tarasenko. Earlier this summer, he looked all but out the door. Now, it appears like he is staying in St. Louis. What happened? Will anyone ever truly know?

It seems all behind the forward now. He has been in St. Louis for about a month now working out informally. He is ready to work.

A bit on Brady Tkachuk

Shawn Simpson: A deal between the Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk rests on the Ottawa Senators. Tkachuk will stay in Michigan another week and wait. Now, does Eugene Melnyk and company break out the piggy bank?