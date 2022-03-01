NHL Rumors: This Year’s Goodrow Or Coleman, Artturi Lehkonen, and a Rule?

Who could be this year’s Goodrow or Coleman?

Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff: Everyone wants that next Blake Coleman or Barclay Goodrow. Who is closest to a 2022 version of those players? There are several potential candidates in this year’s NHL Trade Deadline.

Brandon Hagel of the Chicago Blackhawks is a prime piece and has 27 points in 46 games. Also, he has a crazy, friendly contract for the next two seasons. Hagel plays bigger than his 6-foot frame suggests but his price might be too high for most teams (first and prospect).

Alex Texier is intriguing from Columbus as well. Texier has 20 points in 36 games and may have higher value now than at any other time. His flash and dash contrasts with guys like Hagel and Lawson Crouse. Crouse is a giant power forward with still expanding upside.

Noah Gregor is an under-the-radar option from San Jose and then…

Speaking of Artturi Lekhonen…

Marco D’Amico of Montreal Hockey NOW: Artturi Lehkonen represents “Opportunity Knocks” for the Montreal Canadiens. The Finnish forward is playing at a level of two-way dominance. This is on what is considered a historically bad Montreal team.

Frank Seravalli feels Lehkonen is that Coleman-like missing piece. The forward has been consistently good but this year again he is on another level. Montreal has to figure out if they want to move the building block or keep him? Lehkonen may want as much as $3.5 to $4 million AAV and that may make Montreal’s decision easier. Stay tuned.

A quirky trade deadline salary cap rule?

Jesse Granger of The Athletic: With Mark Stone and Alec Martinez out on LTIR (back and head), the Vegas Golden Knights are cap compliant. One little quirk is that post-trade deadline deals do occur. The caveat is that those acquired cannot play in the postseason.

Leverage for such a move tilts overwhelmingly to the team making the deal with Vegas. Every general manager knows the dilemma Vegas and Kelly McCrimmon are in. A team that is well out of the playoffs could benefit greatly here while allowing the Golden Knights to stay cap compliant.