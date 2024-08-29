NHL Rumors: Jeremy Swayman Understands the Importance of his Next Contract

The Jeremy Swayman $10 million spin

Jimmy Murphy: The report that RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman is looking for $10 million a season ‘is likely more spin’ as the sides attempt to get an edge over the other as they work to finding a number that works for both.

Ty Anderson: “Talking to Swayman last week was all I needed. It’s getting done for training camp. Everybody is free to lose their mind between now and then, but it’s been wild to see how far people are taking it. I know it’s August and we’re all bored and need something but goodness.”

Jeremy Swayman on the importance of contract for himself and others

Savage Sports: Boston Bruins RFA goaltender Jeremy Swayman to Marc Lewis on his contract situation and how he’s thinking of future goaltenders and their contracts.

Lewis: “You’re in a big point in your career with a big contract negotiation going on right now. No one else really knows what this is like, your first presumably, a longer contract. What is that like from an athlete’s perspective?”

Jeremy Swayman: “If you were to ask me that same question a year ago, I would answer it truthfully, and I would say, It’s scary. It’s a lot of resentment towards people that want you to succeed.

And when you’re not getting compensated for your endless efforts and doing what you do best, it’s a nerve wracking feeling, because it’s your family you’re fighting for.

And the answer I’m going to give you this year is that I’ve educated myself and that I understand the business side of it all. And it’s given me a complete new mindset of understanding the business and how to react to it.

I understand the cap is going up and where it will be in years. I understand my comparables and how I can’t ruin the goalie market for other guys that are going to be in my shoes down the line.”

Lewis: “It’s nothing, I never, I didn’t even think of that.”

Swayman: “I went to the School of Business for the University of Maine. So I love the business side of it all, and I studied it, and I love it. I’m doing classes still in Stanford, part of the NHLPA program on business.

I know that these experiences I’m doing now are going to help me post career when I want to be a businessman, when I want to talk about serious stuff, you know away from hockey.”