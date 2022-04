List of NHL Players who have Scored 50 Goals in a Season

Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy top the list of NHL players who have scored fifty goals in a season, as they each have done so nine times. Bossy had nine consectutive seasons scoring 50 goals to start his career. His final 10th season and career was cut short due to injuries.

Maurice Richard was the first NHL player to score 50 goals, and he did so in 50 games.

Bobby Hull was the first player to have multiple 50 goal seasons.

Auston Matthews is the newest member to the 50 goal club, doing so earlier this season. Chris Kreider will be the next member to the club as he currently sits at 49.

Alex Ovechkin is five goals short of 50, and if he reaches it, he’ll join Gretzky and Bossy at nine 50 goal seasons.

It will take a hot run by Kirill Kaprizov (42), Kyle Connor (42) and Connor McDavid (42) to reach 50.