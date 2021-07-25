New Rumors: Candiens, Sharks, Panthers, Senators, and the Flyers

Canadiens eyeing Savard?

Habs Links: Elliotte Friedman on Oilers Now on Friday: “When it comes to David Savard, until proven wrong I’m saying Montreal. I think the Canadiens would like to have him as Shea Weber‘s replacement… he’s obviously not the same player but I’ve penciled in David Savard for Montreal.”

Sharks looking at bottom-six

David Pagnotta: The San Jose Sharks are looking to improve their bottom-six this offseason. They would like to add a center.

The Sharks are looking at the trade market but could go the free agent route if they can’t make a trade.

Zito not saying much on a Reinhart contract

Greg Wyshynski: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito wouldn’t say if they are looking to go short- or long-term with recently acquired RFA forward Sam Reinhart.

Reinhart has arbitration rights and could be a UFA next offseason.

Contracts and free agency for Dorion

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators GM Pierre Dorion said he’ll be focusing on contract negotiations and free agency.

Flyers, Morin deal close … Fletcher on their offseason

Bill Meltzer: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher said that they expect to re-sign defenseman Samuel Morin in the near future.

Ryan Gilbert: Philadelphia Flyers GM Chuck Fletcher on what he’s looking for this offseason: “Adding another goalie will be paramount. Flyers will also look to add a forward that can help the penalty kill.”

Adam Kimelman: Fletcher on their offseason so far: “At the end of the season we sat down and we really broke down our team and we just felt that we couldn’t bring the same group of players back and expect different results.”

Adam Kimelman: Fletcher continued: “We certainly traded & moved out some excellent players & players like Jake Voracek that have been instrumental parts of our core for so long, but frankly, we needed change.”