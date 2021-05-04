NHL Betting: Books Every Hockey Fan Should Read

If you’re a big fan of hockey, then you’re probably looking for multiple ways to consume top-quality hockey content. Thankfully, other than watching or participating in the occasional game, there are plenty of ways to enjoy hockey through different mediums. While one of the most popular ones right now happens to be video games, there’s one more option that many seem to overlook – books. Hockey has a long and rich history that’s been put into words more than a few times, so if you’re in the mood for a nightly read before bed, here are a few excellent picks to get you started.

Behind the Bench

If you’ve ever wondered what goes through the minds of some of the greatest minds in Hockey history, then this book is for you. “Behind the Bench” by Craig Custance delves into the minds of renowned bench bosses such as Ken Hitchcock, Mike Babcock, and more to give insight into some of the greatest games they’ve ever coached. The book might be somewhat of a light read, but it manages to be both insightful and entertaining even in its short format.

Stat Shot

"Hockey Abstract Presents … Stat Shot: The Ultimate Guide to Hockey Analytics" happens to be an interesting read for bettors, as it could give them some valid insights on grasping analytics.

While the book isn’t particularly aimed at this group of fans, but that doesn’t make the point any less valid. In essence, “Stat Shot” gives most of us an idea of how stats work as a tool to evaluate players. Admittedly, the book isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Most casual fans of hockey might not be too fond of it as it’s packed with plenty of info, but it does an excellent job of explaining everything in layman’s terms. Even if you’re a bit wary of the technical side of “Stat Shot”, we don’t doubt you’ll be impressed with it if you give it a shot.

Playing with Fire

As a fan of hockey, you might already be familiar with Theo Fleury. Fleury is an excellent hockey player with a Stanley Cup and an Olympic gold medal under his belt, as well as an impressive NHL career that many have taken note of. It’s easy to praise the incredible achievements that Fleury has managed to accomplish in the field of hockey, but not many know about the man’s rough upbringing and the obstacles he had to face to get there.

Theo Fleury co-wrote “Playing with Fire” with Kirstie McLellan Day. The book delves into some serious topics like alcohol and drug addiction, sexual assault, and the ultimate triumph of a man who has had to overcome a lot to achieve greatness. While some parts of the book might be hard to get through, we 100% recommend giving it a shot as it’s among some of the best autobiographies ever released.