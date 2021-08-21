NHL Rumors: Buffalo Sabres and Boston Bruins Thoughts

Would the Buffalo Sabres ever move and more Buffalo…

Tim Graham of The Athletic (mailbox): That answer is undoubtedly no as Buffalo has no intentions of selling the Buffalo Sabres. No matter how bad and dysfunctional they are, the Pegulas have been committed to keeping the Sabres in Buffalo.

Now, if they can find management that can actually manage the Sabres. Kevyn Adams and his support staff are very thin in the experience department. As a matter of fact, there were rumors that the Sabres were looking to hire more people.

Buffalo’s lease, by the way, ends in 2025. It will be interesting to see what happens then. Right now, it seems the Pegulas will not ask for as much public help from Sabres’ fans.

One last question was what if Jack Eichel just went and had neck surgery? What would be the repercussions? For one, Eichel would violate his contract. Buffalo could take steps to void the entire deal. The NHLPA would fight the move but to no avail.

Eichel would welcome free agency. Or Buffalo could just fine or suspend him until he can actually play.

Joe Haggerty Weighs in on the Boston Bruins

Joe Haggerty of Boston Hockey NOW (mailbag): A few questions have popped up with the Boston Bruins this summer. Boston’s offseason moves may not leave them as bad off as some fans suggest. Derek Forbort will complement Charlie McAvoy rather well.

Taylor Hall was re-signed but David Krejci leaving for the Czech Republic has not really been addressed. It will be interesting to see how Boston fills that hole throughout the season.

Don Sweeney is expected to build a playoff team in Boston not a Stanley Cup winning team. That is the goal for the Jacobs. They want to make money.

There is Tuukka Rask but with Linus Ullmark signed, it appears Rask’s time in Boston is short at hand. Jack Studnicka stands as the player to watch. This summer, it appears he has improved his skating a good bit. Let’s see if that translates to the ice.