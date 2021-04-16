NHL Deadline Fallout: Winnipeg Jets, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

Sportsnet: Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff on why they didn’t make a big trade at the trade deadline.

It also sends a message that the group that we have here, we believe in you because we didn’t break it apart. We think that the group that got us to this point deserves to continue to get rewarded and continue to play.”

“Again, we made a big trade earlier in the year and I think that trade has helped strengthen us as a team. And again, I think the players have gotten to this point together as a group. I think it’s a real strong group. I think that we sent the message that we added some depth that can help us as we move forward here in the remaining games and into the playoffs.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Sportsnet: Toronto Maple GM Kyle Dubas said they have had interest and have been keeping an eye on defenseman Ben Hutton since 2019.

“The thing, Luke, with Ben when he was, in the summer of 2019 he was available when he signed with LA. We had investigated signing him. We made trades in that offseason that brought in two defensemen, Cody Ceci and Tyson Barrie. So that is sort of what we went with at that point. We were also having Travis Dermott come back earlier in the year and we didn’t want to block him out, coming back off injury in 2019-20.

So Ben had been on our radar, and we watched him last year in LA and then this year in Anaheim. Just think he’s able to play up and down the lineup. Last year in LA a strong run of games with Drew Doughty. Able to come in, kill penalties and play that sort of role.

We felt in terms of depth we have a lot of guys that can come in and play on the power play and play more offensive minutes. We just wanted to bolster what we had defensively and we feel that over his career he’s done that.

So that is what led up to Ben and what wanted us to go down that path with him and welcome him from Anaheim to Toronto.”