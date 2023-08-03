NHL Free Agency Best Signings From The East

The madness of NHL Free Agency Frenzy is gone as the NHL Offseason has hit its dog days. Signings are slowly trickling in each day. There are still notable UFAs out there that may have to settle for PTOs once training camp starts. While notable RFAs are getting deals done before their arbitration hearings.

Right after the NHL Trade Deadline, we here at NHLRumors.com looked at the most impactful moves from both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Our new series will look at the best signings from this year’s NHL Free Agency Class.

Again, NHL Free Agency is so hit or miss because GMs tend to make a lot of mistakes on July 1st. But there will be time to dissect those another time.

Anyway, it is time to reveal some of our best signings from NHL Free Agency.

Eastern Conference Free Agency Best Signings

Vladimir Tarasenko – F – Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators are looking to take the next steps this upcoming season. Ottawa is one of those teams from the Atlantic Division everyone has their eyes on. Many people expect the Senators to make the playoffs this year. The division is wide open after all.

After trading Alex DeBrincat to Detroit, the Senators found a great replacement in Vladimir Tarasenko. Tarasenko signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Senators. It is a good deal for both sides as he replaces DeBrincat in the lineup. Tarasenko can still put up 30 goals in a season. Not to mention he can fit right into the Senators top six and give the power play a much needed boost.

Though he only put up 18 goals and 50 points last season between the Rangers and Blues. He is also two seasons removed from 34 goals after missing time because a shoulder injury. Tarasenko is exactly what the Senators needed to go along with their other offseason moves this year.

Dmitry Orlov – D – Carolina Hurricanes

The Carolina Hurricanes landed the best defenseman on the board in Dmitry Orlov. Orlov signed a two year deal with the Hurricanes worth $15.5 million that carries a $7.75 million AAV. That is high for a team that does not like to hand out big money deals.

However, this is a different case. The Hurricanes made their defense even better with this move. Not to mention the other players they kept with their goalie trio and adding Michael Bunting, and Tony DeAngelo to the mix. But the focus is on Orlov.

The 2018 Stanley Cup Champion is a rock solid defenseman that can add offense. Orlov was traded from the Capitals to the Boston Bruins and he went on a tear recording 17 points (four goals and 13 assists) in 23 games following that trade.

With the two year deal, Orlov can renegotiate a new deal next year if all things work out and when the salary cap goes up.

Tyler Bertuzzi – F – Toronto Maple Leafs

Another player that bet on himself is Tyler Bertuzzi. The Maple Leafs continue their overhaul this offseason. While all eyes are on Auston Matthews and William Nylander, the Maple Leafs made a couple of sneaky good moves. One of those moves was signing Bertuzzi to a one-year deal worth $5.5 million.

Toronto always talks about being tougher to play against. Well Bertuzzi adds that jam of a fourth liner and the skill of a top six forward. Bertuzzi got his first taste of playoff action with the Bruins last year recording 10 points (five goals and five assists) in seven games.

His playoff performance was a big reason why the Leafs signed as they ran into a similar player in Matthew Tkachuk. But Bertuzzi also brings life to the lineup as well. Though there is some injury history with Bertuzzi, he will allow the Maple Leafs skilled players find even more open ice. Not to mention his numbers could rise if he plays with the right players.

Honorable Mention Move Of Free Agency

Max Domi – F – Toronto Maple Leafs

One player we have to mention on this list is Max Domi. Trying not to have a Toronto bias here. But Domi loves playing for Canadian teams. Just look what he did when he was in Montreal. Domi had his best season with 72 points (28 goals and 44 assists). He embraced the city even though it was for a team he did not grow up rooting for.

Signing a one-year deal with the Maple Leafs worth $3 million is a solid deal for both the player and the team. He is not like his dad Tie Domi, but you know he will love playing for the Maple Leafs. And he will make an impact on the team.

Domi had 56 points (20 goals and 36 assists) in 80 games between the Blackhawks and Stars. He added 13 points (three goals and 10 assists) in 19 playoff games with the Stars. And like Bertuzzi and Ryan Reaves, Domi will change the dynamic of the room and the bench.

——————————————————————————–

We all know NHL Free Agency is hit or miss. Sometimes these contracts work out and other times teams regret it right away. And again like the NHL Trade Deadline we saw a lot of the bigger names go to the Eastern Conference in free agency.

But that does not mean the Western Conference did not have its share of big names sign during NHL Free Agency.

Salary Cap Was Big Winner of NHL Free Agency