James Mirtle: “Every time I talk to an agent this week, they’re mentioning another client who isn’t getting a qualifying offer.

Expect the pool of available UFAs to increase a lot on Wednesday at 5 p.m. when a large group of RFAs become UFAs. Will be very crowded landscape for depth players.”

A look at the restricted free agents who didn’t receive a qualifying offer from their team and will become unrestricted free agents on Friday.