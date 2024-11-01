NHL Global Series in Finland Kicks Off a Tough November Schedule for Panthers

The Florida Panthers, defending Stanley Cup champions, are set to face a challenging November schedule that will test their mettle as they aim to maintain their position atop the Atlantic Division. With a record of 7-3-1, the Panthers have a target on their backs as they enter a month filled with high-profile matchups and international play.

The Panthers kick off November by participating in the 2024 NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland. They’ll face the Dallas Stars, who are currently second in the Central Division with a 7-2-0 record, in back-to-back games on November 1 and 2 at Nokia Arena. This series holds special significance for Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, who will play in his hometown. Barkov, who became the first Finnish-born NHL captain to win a Stanley Cup, grew up competing for Tappara Tampere, which now plays at Nokia Arena.

Dallas and Florida are heavy favorites according to online sportsbooks listed at Time2play, with aggregate odds to win the Stanley Cup at +950 for the Stars and +1100 for the defending champion Panthers.

These games are part of the larger NHL Global Series, which features three exciting 2024-25 season parts. The series includes the Global Series Challenge Germany, a preseason exhibition game in Munich, Germany; the Global Series Czechia, featuring regular-season games in Prague; and the Global Series Finland, where the Panthers will play.

These international games provide a unique opportunity for European fans to experience NHL hockey live and for players to showcase their skills on a global stage. The series also helps to grow the sport’s popularity in Europe and gives players with European roots a chance to play in front of their home crowds.

November Home Stand

After returning from Finland, the Panthers will enjoy a six-game homestand at Amerant Bank Arena. The highlight of this stretch will be back-to-back home games against the New Jersey Devils on November 14 and 16. The Devils have been playing some inspired hockey to start the season. Center Nico Hischier leads all goal scorers heading into November with 10, and the Devils sit at the top of the Metropolitan Division. Expect a real war between the two teams, as back-to-back games tend to bring out competitive fire in teams.

Challenging Series Against the Jets

The Panthers will face a challenging series against the Winnipeg Jets as the month progresses. The Jets have had an impressive start to the season, and the Panthers must be at their best to overcome them. The first matchup is scheduled for November 16 at home, followed by an away game in Winnipeg on November 24. These games will test the Panthers’ ability to adapt and perform against a high-flying Jets offense led by the formidable trio of Vilardi, Connor, and Scheifele.

The Jets have won four of the last five meetings, including a 3-0 victory last November, in which Nikolaj Ehlers scored a standout goal. The Panthers will be keen to reverse this trend and prove their mettle as defending champions.

Closing Out November

The Panthers will close out November with a home-and-away series against the Carolina Hurricanes, their third back-to-back games against a single opponent in the month. They’ll host the Hurricanes on November 29 before traveling to North Carolina for a game on November 30. This back-to-back set will challenge the Panthers’ endurance and depth as they face a perennially strong Hurricanes team

Defending Champions’ Challenges

As defending Stanley Cup champions, the Panthers know they have become the team to beat. Head coach Paul Maurice, who recently signed a contract extension, will need to rally his troops and address the inconsistencies that have led to some surprising losses early in the season, including a 5-1 defeat to the Minnesota Wild.

The Panthers’ November schedule presents both opportunities and challenges. While they may be favored in many of these matchups, the team must elevate their game to match the intensity of opponents eager to take down the reigning champions. The international experience in Finland, the crucial divisional matchups, and the tests against strong Western Conference teams will all play a role in shaping the Panthers’ season as they look to defend their title.

As the Panthers navigate this demanding month, they must draw upon the resilience and determination that led them to Stanley Cup glory last season. With a mix of home and away games, including high-profile matchups and potential playoff previews, November will be a defining month for the Florida Panthers as they seek to prove they’re still the team to beat in the NHL.