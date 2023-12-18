Rumors
Trades
Injuries
Teams
Atlantic Division
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Detroit Red Wings
Florida Panthers
Ottawa Senators
Montreal Canadiens
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Metropolitan Division
Carolina Hurricanes
Columbus Blue Jackets
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
Washington Capitals
Central Division
Arizona Coyotes
Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche
Dallas Stars
Minnesota Wild
Nashville Predators
St. Louis Blues
Winnipeg Jets
Pacific Division
Anaheim Ducks
Calgary Flames
Edmonton Oilers
Los Angeles Kings
San Jose Sharks
Seattle Kraken
Vancouver Canucks
Vegas Golden Knights
Top Prospects
Anaheim Ducks prospects
Arizona Coyotes prospects
Boston Bruins prospects
Buffalo Sabres prospects
Calgary Flames prospects
Carolina Hurricanes prospects
Chicago Blackhawks prospects
Colorado Avalanche prospects
Columbus Blue Jackets prospects
Dallas Stars prospects
Detroit Red Wings prospects
Edmonton Oilers prospects
Florida Panthers prospects
Los Angeles Kings prospects
Minnesota Wild prospects
Montreal Canadiens Prospects
Nashville Predators prospects
New York Islanders prospects
New York Rangers prospects
Ottawa Senators prospects
Philadelphia Flyers prospects
Pittsburgh Penguins prospects
San Jose Sharks prospects
Seattle Kraken prospects
St. Louis Blues prospects
Tampa Bay Lightning prospects
Toronto Maple Leafs prospects
Vancouver Canucks prospects
Vegas Golden Knights prospects
Washington Capitals prospects
Winnipeg Jets prospects
About
Privacy Policy
About
Terms of Service
Contact
FAQ
Follow
0
0
Sign Up for Our Newsletter
Get breaking NHL News direct to your inbox.
Subscribe
By checking this box, you confirm that you have read and are agreeing to our terms of use regarding the storage of the data submitted through this form.
Search for:
Search
NHL Injuries:
0 minute read
Total
0
Shares
Share
0
Tweet
0
Pin it
0
NHL Injuries:
Published on
12/18/2023
Author
Mark Easson
Featured
NHL Rumors
NHL News: DJ Smith Fired and Jacques Martin Named Interim Head Coach
The news of Ottawa is not surprising as the Senators fired head coach DJ Smith and…
Jim Biringer
12/18/2023
3 minute read
Featured
NHL Rumors
NHL Rumors: Montreal Canadiens Control The Goalie Market
The rumors continue to swirl in the NHL surrounding goalies as the Montreal Canadiens…
Jim Biringer
12/18/2023
3 minute read
NHL Rumors
NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs still have some work to do
The Toronto Maple Leafs have dealt with injuries to their blue line and in net. Those…
Mark Easson
12/18/2023
2 minute read
NHL News
NHL Rumors
Can the St. Louis Blues fix their issues after the coach change?
The St. Louis Blues didn't get off the start they had hoped and unfortunately cost…
Mark Easson
12/18/2023
2 minute read