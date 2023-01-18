NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Avs, Oilers, Canaidens, Penguins, Maple Leafs and Golden Knights

Mario Tirabassi: Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock is in concussion protocol.

Ben Pope: Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said that Stalock took a hit in practice, and added: “Hopefully it settles down quicker than last time… We left him at home to rest, and he’ll see the doctors tonight and we’ll get a little more information.”

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that defenseman Bowen Byram and Josh Manson will return after the February 3rd All-Star break. Forward Gabriel Landeskog is still a ways off.

Edmonton Oilers: The Edmonton Oilers activated forward Evander Kane from the LTIR and placed forward Kailer Yamamoto and defenseman Ryan Murray on the LTIR.

Montreal Canadiens: The Canadiens have put forwards Joel Armia (upper-body), Jake Evans (lower-body) and Juraj Slafkovsky (lower-body) on the IR. All are out indefinitely and will be re-evaluated in the coming days.

The Canadiens placed Sean Monahan on the LTIR with a lower-body injury. He is progressing well and doing on-ice workouts by himself.

Wes Crosby: The Pittsburgh Penguins put defenseman Kris Letang on the IR retroactive to December 28th.

Wes Crosby: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan on Letang: ” Kris Letang is day to day, won’t play tomorrow. Skated for about 50 minutes between the work before practice and then the practice itself. All of it was planned since he hadn’t skated for a couple weeks.”

Seth Rorabaugh: Penguins coach Sullivan said that defenseman Jan Rutta (upper-body) is day-to-day and not traveling to Ottawa.

Forwards Josh Archibald and Ryan Poehling, defenseman Jeff Petry, and goaltender Tristan Jarry are progressing and traveling to Ottawa.

Wes Crosby : Archibald and Poehling were in regular jerseys. Kris Letang and Josh Archibald in no-contact jerseys.

: Archibald and Poehling were in regular jerseys. Kris Letang and Josh Archibald in no-contact jerseys. Pens Inside Scoop: Jarry was on the ice for practice yesterday. It was the first time since he was injured in the Winter Classic.

Terry Koshan: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on defenseman Victor Mete: “He is progressing. I’m told he’s a ways away though. His injury turned out to be significant. He skated yesterday, but he’s not close to returning.”

Terry Koshan: Leafs coach Keefe on Nick Robertson: “In terms of what I’ve said to him, it’s just encouraging him. Despite the adversity he has had with his injuries, he has found ways to bounce back and show progression in his game. It hasn’t seemed to have stalled him in terms of his development.”

SinBin.vegas: Elliotte Friedman on The Jeff Marek Show on Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone:

“This is going to be a big week for Mark Stone. Maybe getting clarity on what we’re dealing with here. I don’t think anyone is really sure yet. Scott Oake said on Saturday night he’s listed week to week…