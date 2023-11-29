NHL Injuries: Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Senators, Devils, Rangers, Flyers, Kraken and the Jets

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi (oblique) was on the ice for their morning skate.

Ben Pope: Injury updates from Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson.

Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev had a maintenance day.

Tinordi will travel with the team on their road trip and he should get clearance to return soon.

Forward Andreas Athanasiou is hopeful to start skating next week.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets Daniil Tarasov continues to work his way back from a knee injury.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Dylan Larkin will miss tonight’s game and it is doubtful for Thursday’s game. He isn’t on the IR.

Defenseman Justin Holl is banged up and Jake Walman will be good to go.

Ansar Khan: Coach Lalonde added that Larkin will likely be ready for Saturday’s game.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig was on the ice in a contact jersey.

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on forward Erik Haula and lower-body injury: “Progressing. In the coming days we’ll see where he’s at.”

Forward Timo Meier skated on his own.

Mike Morreale: New Jersey Devils defenseman left last night’s game after the second period due to an upper-body injury.

Arthur Staple: The New York Rangers have placed forwards Kaapo Kakko and Filip Chytil on the LTIR. Chytil is retroactive to November 3rd.

Defenseman Adam Fox is expected to be activated from the LTIR today and be in the lineup tonight.

Kakko’s injury is not believed to be season-ending but it is serious.

Cap Friendly: “Placing Kakko and Chytil on LTIR, and if Fox is activated off LTIR tomorrow, #NYR will have an updated salary relief pool of $6,537,500 with $5,690,833 in usable space remaining.”

Philadelphia Flyers: Forward Noah Cates will be out for six to eight weeks with a lower-body injury.

Piper Shaw: Seattle Kraken forward Andre Burakovsky skated yesterday in a no-contact jersey.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Gabriel Vilardi will have a full practice today and then they’ll have a better idea if he’ll be able to play on Thursday,

“He skated with a new brace today… we’re hopeful for Thursday.”