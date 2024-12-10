NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Blackhawks, Oilers, Wild, Predators, Devils, Rangers, and Capitals

Steve Conroy: Boston Bruins forward David Pastrnak missed practice as he’s dealing with an upper-body injury according to coach Joe Sacco. He will be traveling with the team on their road trip.

Conor Ryan: Sacco said they are “hopeful” that Pastrnak can go tonight.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway returned to the lineup last night.

Heather Engel: Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin (back spasms) skated on his own but missed his third straight game. They hope to have him back this weekend. They have back-to-back games on Saturday and Sunday.

Tracey Myers; The Chicago Blackhawks placed goaltender Petr Mrazek on the IR with a groin injury,

Coach Anders Sorensen: “I think the prognosis is 1-2 weeks, but we’re definitely hoping for one week.”

Defenseman Alec Martinez is day-to-day after taking a puck to the face on Saturday.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson has resumed skating and coach Kris Knoblauch hopes that he’ll be able to start practicing with the team this week.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild forward Jakub Lauko will likely come off the IR and in the lineup tonight.

Michael Russo: The Wild remain without forwards Joel Eriksson Ek and Mats Zuccarello, and defenseman Jonas Brodin.

Brooks Bratten: Nashville Predators forward Ryan O’Reilly didn’t practice. He remains week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Alexandre Carrier didn’t practice either. He left Saturday’s game after taking a hit in the third period.

NHL.com: New Jersey Devils goaltender Jake Allen missed practice yesterday with an undisclosed issue and is questionable for Tuesday night.

Colin Stephenson: New York Rangers forward Brett Berard returned to the lineup last night.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson took a puck to the face on Saturday and is pretty swollen. He didn’t practice yesterday.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carberry said that forwards Alex Ovechkin and Sonny Milano skated before practice and added:

“Still status quo. Nothing has changed with their timeline or moving back. It’s just another positive step. They continue to build reps on the ice, so we’re just continuing to progress to getting them back.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.