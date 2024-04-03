NHL Injuries: Bruins, Sabres, Stars, Panthers, Wild, Preds, Devils, Pens, Lightning, Leafs, Canucks, Knights, and Caps

Robby Stanley of NHL.com: Boston Bruins forward Justin Brazeau left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury. There was no update after the game.

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway missed last night’s game. He’ll be resting for a few day and then they will re-evaluate him.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Andrew Mangiapane remains day-to-day. He missed his third consecutive game last night.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars defenseman Chris Tanev took part in a full practice yesterday and should be good to go tonight. They’ll decide today.

Defenseman Jani Hakanpaa had yesterday off after skating on Monday.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe is listed as week-to-week with an upper-body injury according to coach Paul Maurice.

“We have lots of confidence he’ll be ready for start of the playoffs. He may make the last game, but we don’t think he’ll play many regular-season games.”

Sean Farrell: Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad left last night’s game in the first period with an undisclosed injury. They’ll evaluate him today.

NHL: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno is out for the remainder of the regular season after having core muscle surgery yesterday.

Robby Stanley of NHL.com: Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier returned to the lineup after missing three games with an upper-body injury.

Wes Crosby of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler returned to the lineup after missing nine games with a concussion.

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry missed last night’s games as “he’s still battling pretty hard” according to coach Mike Sullivan.

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Jonas Johansson isn’t ready to play tonight.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Morgan Rielly will return tonight and that Mitch Marner likely won’t be ready until Saturday.

Patrick Johnston of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko was on the ice after most players left their optional skate yesterday. Coach Rick Tocchet said on the weekend that Demko was progressing and would be on the ice soon.

Demko is on the LTIR but is eligible to come off it by Saturday but there is some speculation that it wouldn’t be until next week sometime.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl skated in a regular jersey yesterday at practice.

Danny Webster: Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that he wasn’t sure if Hertl will be traveling with the team to Arizona but he’s close. They’ll practice Thursday before leaving for Arizona.

Heather Engel of NHL.com: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin was back in the lineup after missing Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury.