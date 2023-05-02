NHL Injuries: Bruins, Stars, Wild, and Maple Leafs

Kevin Weekes: Sources say that goaltender Linus Ullmark in round one ‘was playing through a debilitating and painful injury’ which had limited his technique and mobility.

Matt Porter: “If this is true, what possible explanation could the Bruins have for playing an injured Ullmark over an ostensibly healthy Swayman, after rotating them during the season?”

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski was skating with Mason Marchment and Max Domi at practice.

Dane Mizutani: Minnesota Wild forward Ryan Hartman was dealing with a knee injury during the playoffs but wouldn’t go into details. He doesn’t think, as of now, that he will require surgery.

Michael Russo: Wild defenseman Matt Dumba suffered a concussion that kept him out of the third period in Game 6.

Michael Russo: Wild forward Joel Eriksson Ek said that after Game 3 he had surgery on his broken fibula.

Kristen Shilton: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Matt Murray returned to practice yesterday and will remain as their third goaltender.

He will stay with the team and travel with them when they go to Florida. He won’t be imminently rejoining the lineup.

Kristen Shilton: Leafs goalie Murray: “It’s unfortunate. The way it happened was obviously pretty fluky and really unfortunate but I’m happy to be back here and take things one day at a time. To get back out there, it was a blast.”