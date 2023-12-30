NHL Injuries: Ducks, Coyotes, Blue Jackets, Wild, Rangers, Senators, Lightning, Leafs, Capitals, and the Jets

Cap Friendly: The Anaheim Ducks placed forward Leo Carlsson on the IR retroactive to December 21st.

Derek Lee: Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas has been dealing with an ankle injury according to coach Greg Cronin, who added, “There were some other illnesses that he was dealing with, so we’ll deal with that later.”

Craig Morgan: Arizona Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser could be ready to return for their next game.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins left last night’s game with an illness.

Brian Hedger: Right now Blue Jackets defenseman Zach Werenski is just listed as week-to-week. He was being further evaluated last night and they hope to get a better idea of how long he could be out for.

Coby Maeir: Blue Jackets Jack Roslovic returned to the lineup last night.

Joe Smith: Minnesota Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon practiced again yesterday and could be good to go tonight against the Winnipeg Jets.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil is recovering from a suspected concussion that he suffered on November 2nd and he is returning home to Czechia. The 24-year-old will have a ‘reset’ there and will continue to skate on his own.

It’s believed to be his fourth concussion in six years with the Rangers. He had been making some progress while skating on his own at their practice rink. He’s committed to returning this year.

The Rangers and Chytil’s agents decided it would be a good idea to be at home with friends and family during the next phase of his recovery.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators Mathieu Joseph, Thomas Chabot and Rourke Chartier were all on the ice wearing no-contact jerseys.

Claire Hanna: Chartier could be dealing with concussion issues.

Gabby Shirley: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev is still listed as day-to-day.

Puck Pedia: The Toronto Maple Leafs activated defenseman Mark Giordano from the LTIR. With a 23-man roster they have $35,000 in LTIR cap space.

Sammi Silber of The Hockey News: Washington Capitals goaltender Charlie Lindgren and defenseman Martin Fehervary left last night’s game. Lindgren took a shot high during the first period. Fehervary was hurt on the during the same play/shift. Both have upper-body injuries.

#ALLCAPS Fehervary was tripped. Also this shows the shot that hurt Lindgren pic.twitter.com/7lrnABNDb7 — Capitals Replays (@capsreplays) December 30, 2023

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Rasmus Kupari could return from his shoulder injury during their road trip to California and Arizona. Kupari is closer to returning than defenseman Ville Heinola.